Infinitecoin (IFC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,603.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $983,853.32 and approximately $2,603.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

