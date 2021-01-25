Indorse Token (IND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 40% against the dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $256,309.75 and $1.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.06 or 0.00736025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.13 or 0.04179907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

