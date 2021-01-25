Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.71 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $133.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

