Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INCZY stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

