Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
INCZY stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.37.
About Incitec Pivot
