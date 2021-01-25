Incent (INCNT) Trading Up 822.8% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 822.8% against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $4.62 million and $867.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00127063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038490 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

