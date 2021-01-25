Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Incent has a market cap of $4.62 million and $867.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 822.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00127063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038490 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

