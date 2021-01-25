Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0452 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $62,257.01 and $28.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 75.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.69 or 1.00275198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00023968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024512 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,391,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,378,437 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

