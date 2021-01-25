IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IGM. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.75.

TSE:IGM traded down C$0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 255,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,399. The stock has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.10. IGM Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.96 and a 12-month high of C$40.38.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$790.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

