IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Insider Robert Michael McTighe Buys 3,100 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41).

IGG opened at GBX 787 ($10.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 861.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.80. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 919.50 ($12.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

