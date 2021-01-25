Idle Price Reaches $5.95 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Idle has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $251,487.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be bought for about $5.95 or 0.00018305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00129813 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00076492 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070293 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,498.18 or 1.00062224 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,640 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

