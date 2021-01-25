Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Reaches $6.21 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Idle has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Idle token can currently be bought for $6.94 or 0.00020806 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $221,445.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,084 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

