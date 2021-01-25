Iconic Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $664.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $664.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

