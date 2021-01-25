ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.87. ICON Public also posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICON Public.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

ICON Public stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.60. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,471. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. CWM LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

