Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) Price Target Increased to GBX 225 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LON:IBST opened at GBX 213.40 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £874.00 million and a P/E ratio of -52.05. Ibstock plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($4.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.46.

In other Ibstock plc (IBST.L) news, insider Chris McLeish acquired 20,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £29,752.80 ($38,872.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

