Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBJHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ibstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of IBJHF stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Ibstock has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

