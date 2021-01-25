IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $31.96. 668,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.