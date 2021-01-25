IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.81. 84,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

