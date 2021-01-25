IBM Retirement Fund Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

CSCO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. 641,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

