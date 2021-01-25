IBM Retirement Fund Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $20,441,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 65,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.52. 176,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

