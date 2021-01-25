IBM Retirement Fund Has $19.38 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,033 shares of company stock worth $82,793,823 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $22.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $869.36. 1,208,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,899,188. The company has a market cap of $824.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

