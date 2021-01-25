IBM Retirement Fund Buys 3,052 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.87. 166,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $306.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

