IBM Retirement Fund Buys 25,477 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 91,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,705,672. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

