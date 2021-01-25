IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $80.59. 590,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,658. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

