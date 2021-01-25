IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 4,222 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.88. 139,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,414. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average is $148.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.22.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.