HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.35. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.97. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

