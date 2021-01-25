HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Hits $3.03 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. HYCON has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $814,218.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00091293 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,017,335,514 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,360,992 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

