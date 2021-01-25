Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.53 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,243. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $278.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.