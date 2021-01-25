Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 966.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,007,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,642,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,324 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

