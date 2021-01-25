Humanscape Tops 1-Day Volume of $269,227.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $269,227.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00731863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.82 or 0.04181233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

