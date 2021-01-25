Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at $125,901,004.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,089. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,320,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

