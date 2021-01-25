Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report $275.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.90 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $324.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. 39,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,921. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.