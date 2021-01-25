Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 34,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 116,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

