Hong K. Choi Sells 159,072 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kopin stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.66.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

