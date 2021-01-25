Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 408,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,902,000 after buying an additional 52,869 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.87. 4,737,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.