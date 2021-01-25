Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOMB. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,359,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

