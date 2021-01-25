Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEP. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

HEP stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

