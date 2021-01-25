Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

HEP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 2,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 387,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 55.2% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 272,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 44.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 78,885 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

