Hoey Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,642.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

