Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report sales of $654.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $657.40 million and the lowest is $650.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $685.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.06. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

