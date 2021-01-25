Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 407 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

