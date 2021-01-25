Hess (HES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

