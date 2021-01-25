Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,187. The stock has a market cap of $313.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

