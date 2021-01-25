Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.92 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $70.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $282.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.84 million to $283.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.33 million to $306.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.28 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

