Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 194,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,774,000. Renewable Energy Group accounts for 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,574. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

