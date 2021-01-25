Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 427,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $20,365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $5,728,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $5,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.90. 5,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $31.90.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

