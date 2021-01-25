Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $48.39. 75,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,693,494. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

