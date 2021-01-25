Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,214. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average is $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.06.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

