Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 432,800 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 432,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BBBY stock traded up $8.18 on Monday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

