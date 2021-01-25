Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,651,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

