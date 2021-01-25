Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $26,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.88. 3,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

